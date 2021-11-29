With his highly anticipated debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? set to drop this Friday, the “Who Want Smoke?” rapper has tapped Lil Baby and Future for his new single “Me or Sum.”

The track serves as the follow-up to Nardo Wick’s aforementioned breakthrough hit, which debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in October, en route to earning 60 million streams across major platforms.

Nardo holds his own alongside two of Atlanta’s biggest rappers, while Future delivers the hook and opening verse. Lil Baby comes through in the clean-up spot, rapping, “I made 40 million last year and that’s just off my music/I done finally got the motherfuckin’ ball and I ain’t gon’ lose it/Seem like everybody snoozin’ while I’m steadily improvin’.”

Chatting with Complex back in June, Wick revealed he plans on building harmonizing skills to capitalize on his already unique voice. “When I’m in the car, I don’t always want to turn up,” he said. “I want to learn how to make chill music. If I learn how to make that type of music, it won’t sound like anything else because my voice is so different.”

Stream “Me or Sum” above via Spotify or YouTube, and check out the cover art for Who Is Nardo Wick? below. The album arrives Dec. 3.