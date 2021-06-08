The MTV Video Music Awards will return to New York City this September to celebrate the return of live entertainment.

On Tuesday, MTV announced that its signature awards show experience will be hitting the Barclays Center this fall, complete with “epic performances from the biggest names in music.” The 2021 edition of the industry staple, of course, follows last year’s pandemic-complicated take on the ceremony that’s widely known for often resulting in artists’ most memorable TV performances.

Both MTV and Barclays Center are working closely with star and local officials in implementing the best practices with regards to health and safety. For the current health and safety protocols at Barclays, consult this. Any additional protocols will be announced to the public prior to the broadcast.

This year will also see MTV collaborating with the nonprofit 9/11 Day, which leads the federally recognized September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, for a series of service-focused activities during the week leading up to the 2021 VMAs ceremony. Participation in various acts of charity on Sept. 11 will also be encouraged, with MTV aiming to honor “the lives lost, their families, those injured, and those who rose in service in response to the attacks” in 2001.

The 2021 edition of the VMAs will go down live from Barclays Center on Sept. 12. The ceremony will air across MTV’s worldwide assortment of linear and digital platforms with official sponsors including Coors Light, Extra Gum, and Toyota Motor North America.

In the coming weeks and months, expect additional info—including performers and more—to be announced.