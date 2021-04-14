In February, country star Morgan Wallen apologized after a video from one of his neighbors showed him saying the N-word as he arrived at his home. “Take care of this pussy-ass n***a,” Wallen said in the clip, which he later said he wished he could “take back.” With further apology video, he urged his fans to stop defending him for the use of the slur.

In a new note shared on Instagram for his 2.3 million followers, the 27-year-old offered an update for his fans and said he’s working on himself.

“I wanted to let you guys know that…[I] feel like I’ve really worked on myself. I’m proud of the work I’ve put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I will always strive to be better,” said Wallen. “Not only has this time revealed to me the ways in which I want to improve, but it’s also reminded me that I am still very proud of who I am and the man I am becoming.”

The handwritten note, which spans four pages, goes on to detail how he’s been spending his time since February. He said the time away from everything has been “very valuable,” and that he wants to stay out of the spotlight for more time yet. He confirmed he won’t be playing any shows this summer, but wants to make sure his fans still support the scene by attending country music festivals if they can.

Wallen wrapped up the letter by saying he’s “made some mistakes,” and that he is “truly sorry and have been making my amends.” He’s now in Nashville “getting back in the swing of things,” adding that his fans will be “seeing me sooner than later.”

It’s unclear when he is expected to return to the stage. In an earlier apology, he indicated he was going to “go off the grid for a while” to reflect on his mistakes.