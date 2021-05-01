Moneybagg Yo has just shared some unfortunate family news.

On Friday night, the Memphis-born rapper took to Twitter to reveal his mom had tested positive for coronavirus and was diagnosed with pneumonia. Though he didn’t provide details on his mother’s current condition, he told his followers he needed their prayers: “Dam mane how df My mama got COVID and pneumonia,” he wrote, “smh I need y’all prayers right now.”

The news comes after a particularly strong and eventful week for Moneybagg. The 29-year-old artist had unleashed his fourth studio album, A Gangsta’s Pain, last Friday and was recently boasting about his alleged six-figure booking fee. Just moments before he shared his mom’s diagnosis, Moneybagg indicated he was dealing with a troubling situation: “Mannnn I hate wen shit goin good sum bad come right behind it,” he wrote.

Additionally, Moneybagg caught heat earlier this year after bragging about the money he was able to rake in during the global health crisis. The entertainer shared a series of tweets in which he claimed to have made millions of dollars during the pandemic and stated he didn’t want it to end.

“Not gone lie I made a couple Ms in da pandemic, ion want it to end,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I feel like the pandemic help a lot of people.”

Following widespread backlash, Moneybagg returned to social media to issue an apology.