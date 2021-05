Rising from the ashes of Bloodline (the successor to Meridian Crew), Milli Major, Bossman Birdie and Paper Pabs have joined forces as 3Smoke and they’ve just dropped their first single together, “Side Of The Step”. The new drop follows quickly on from Milli Major and Bossman’s “My Way”, which came with a nostalgic video that looked back at some iconic moments in the history of Meridian and Bloodline.