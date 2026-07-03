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Latest Stories

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Music

Florida Rapper BossMan Dlow Scores First Hot 100 Hit With "Get In With Me"

A month after the release of the song, BossMan made his debut on the Hot 100.

Joe Price882 days ago
Sir Spyro, So Large, Bossman (credit: jpegarchie)
Music

So Large, Bossman Birdie Team Up For Sir Spyro-Produced “Bout It X2”

Ahead of his appearance at Rinse's Ministry Of Sound takeover next month, Sir Spyro connects with two grime heavyweights for a new addition to his arsenal.

James Keith1221 days ago
complex-uk-best-songs-of-2021
Music

Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2021

This time last year, we were recoiling in horror at the thunderstorm of awfulness that had filled 2020 and looking forward to 2021 for what we hoped would be...

Joseph JP Patterson1681 days ago
3Smoke (credit: @coldshots__)
Music

Bossman Birdie & Paper Pabs Return As 3Smoke For “Fun”

After introducing us to their latest joint venture back in summer, the two Meridian/Bloodline alumni have another boxfresh banger for us to enjoy.

James Keith1682 days ago
bossman
Music

Bossman, Paper Pabs, Jme, President T & Big H Reunite As Meridian Crew For "Man In Meridian"

Meridian Crew were hugely influential in the early 2000s, helping to put North London on the grime map and spawning two more massively successful crews.

James Keith1748 days ago
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Milli Major, Bossman Birdie, Paper Pabs (credit: Zek Snaps)
Music

Milli Major, Bossman Birdie & Paper Pabs Unite As 3Smoke For "Side Of The Step"

Rising from the ashes of Bloodline, the successor to Meridian Crew; Milli Major, Bossman Birdie and Paper Pabs have joined forces as 3Smoke.

James Keith1897 days ago
Milli Major (credit: Zek Snaps)
Music

Milli Major Taps Bossman, Paper Pabs And Nines For "Drillers"

The new single appears on Milli's debut short film, 'Major Paper'.

James Keith2182 days ago
grime in the 2010s
Music

The 2010s: Grime’s Most Impactful Songs

As the decade draws to a close, we take a look back at the grime tracks that pushed things forward the most. Did your favourite make the cut? Tap in...

Joseph JP Patterson2427 days ago
Spentshell "Gridlock"
Music

Premiere: Flowdan Reveals A Grime Extravaganza In "Gridlock" Featuring Discarda, Kamakaze, YGG And More

Featuring: PK, Lyrical Strally, Saint P, GHSTLY XXVII, Manga, Saphone, Logan, Discarda, Bossman, Kamakaze and Flowdan.

Aaron Bishop2725 days ago
boss
Music

Bossman Birdie And Diztortion Link For Afrobeats-Infused Banger "Good Good"

The MOBO-nominated MC returns with an afro banger.

Aaron Bishop3145 days ago
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Nikki S & NYKE "Ska Riddim 2"
Music

Channel U Icons Nikki S And NYKE Bring In Flirta D, Novelist, Asher D, Jammz And More For "Ska Riddim 2"

If Lethal B ever fancies a "POW 2017", he could do worse than to look here for inspiration.

James Keith3217 days ago

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