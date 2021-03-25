It was exactly 15 years ago when the Disney Channel premiered one of television’s most successful franchises: Hannah Montana.

The series starred Miley Cyrus as a young Malibu girl living a double life as a “typical teenager” and a famous pop star. The show would air for four seasons and would go on to spawn a merchandise empire, soundtrack albums, concert tours, and feature-length films. Needless to say, Hannah Montana was a huge part of the pop-culture zeitgeist, so much so that the fictional character was even referenced in an early Migos track, in which her name was used as a euphemism for drugs.

The track appeared on Migos’ sophomore mixttape Y.R.N.

In celebration of the show’s anniversary, Cyrus made it a point to thank Migos for the 2013 shoutout. HotNewHipHop points out the singer/actress had sent the ATL trio a flower arrangement along with note attributed to her Disney character: “I [love] your song about me! Keep rockin’ – Love, Hannah Montana,” it read.

Quavo and Offset posted videos of Montana’s gift on their respective social media accounts.

Cyrus also shared a letter she had penned for Montana, thanking the character as well as her costars Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, and Jason Earles.

“You have all my love and utmost gratitude,” Cyrus’ letter read in part. “Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor. I am indebted not only to you, Hannah, but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty and deepest appreciation until the end. With all sincerity, I say, thank you!”

The Hannah Montana verified Twitter account responded to the letter in a pretty on-brand manner: