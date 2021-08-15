As fans continue to anxiously anticipate the release of Kanye’s much delayed studio album, Donda, it looks like legendary producer and frequent West collaborator Mike Dean has pulled out from the project.

Dean has been a noticeable part of the making of Donda from the beginning, giving fans subtle updates via social media about the progress of the project as ‘Ye bunkered down in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to finish it. He returned to social media to seemingly signal that he’s no longer working on the album as well, tweeting and deleting a series of comments about pulling out of it due to a “toxic” work environment.

“good to be at the house!!!” one tweet read while responding to another fan who wrote, “Mike Dean seems to have done all the best work on it though. this all feels toxic. It definitely isn’t healthy on either party to be stuck in a stadium for weeks. This is the weirdest rollout ever,” with “Toxic. That’s it.”

Kanye West has been noticeably and purposefully silent during the entire rollout of Donda. Most of the info about the album has been coming through collaborators like Mike Dean and other artists on the album. It’s currently unclear when Donda is dropping, or what the work environment in Atlanta has been like, but it’s apparently not good.