Following all the work he’s put in on Kanye West’s frequently delayed album Donda, producer/one of ’Ye’s right-hand men Mike Dean is back with a project of his own.

The 21-track visual album Echoplex (Live 2021) arrived through Apple Music, showcasing Dean’s performances over two nights of performances at the Echoplex in Los Angeles. The live album is mostly based around material from his records 4:22 and 4:20, instrumental affairs he crafted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The first, 4:20, arrived last year, while the follow-up dropped this past April, both highlighting Dean’s impressive synth work in particular.

Echoplex (Live 2021) also features an appearance from Rahim of Christine and the Queens.

Shot by Disrupter Productions, the visual version of the record sees Dean shrouded by smoke and surrounded by a legion of synths.

“This project came together really quickly,” said Dean in a statement upon announcing the project. “Although it was a mad dash it provided a lot of creative relief in my life. With live shows slowly coming back, I hope that the video can make people feel like they are experiencing a live concert, in their very own living room.”

Last month, Dean was hard at work on Kanye’s tenth studio album Donda, and he turned to a ‘Ye fan Discord server in order to help finish the record. Needless to say, he’s been a very busy guy as of late.

Watch the visual version of the album exclusively on Apple Music or listen to the project below via Spotify.