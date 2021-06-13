After rapping away on Culture III, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff all stopped by the L.A. Leakers to spit some more bars.

The trio traded bars over a DJ Durel production courtesy of DJ Sour Milk. Offset started off with bars about his success while he danced a bit in his seat, then Takeoff came in and rapped in his signature triplet flow before Quavo closed things out rapping about money and his other flexes. In addition to a freestyle, the trio also sat down for a brief interview with Sour Milk and Justin Credible to talk about their new album Culture III, which is already seeing massive success as it’s projected to sell somewhere between 125-135k.

The Migos held nothing back in their interview when speaking on their impact to the culture, and named themselves as deserving of a place on the 2010’s Mount Rushmore of rappers. “You gotta put the album cover on there, the three head merge,” Offset said, before Quavo took it one step further and said they deserved to take up the entirety of Mount Rushmore as individuals.

The trio also stopped by Complex for a 360 with Speedy Morton, where they spoke on growing up with Drake, and where Quavo elaborated on his feud with NBA Star Kendrick Perkins, which all began in 2018 when Quavo rapped “Get no playin’ time, Kendrick Perkins” on his song “FUCK 12.” Quavo mostly just brushed the feud off. “I don’t give a damn about no Kendrick Perkins, man,” he said. “He’s an analyst. He said his kids love my bars, his kids running around and teasing him. Matter fact, I’m gonna take the kids on a field trip and just leave pops at home. Settle the beef like that.”