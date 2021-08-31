The Migos have just arrived with new visuals for their song “How We Coming,” off the deluxe version of their latest album, Culture III.

The video finds the Atlanta trio traversing different cities, playing dice, performing at various venues, and spitting in front of their foreign vehicles. The shots throughout the video are paired nicely with the rappers’ lyrics, adding a new layer of visual flare to assist the song.

The group also dropped visuals for their song “Roadrunner” with a similar aesthetic of scenes shifting quickly. “How We Coming” was one of the five extra songs that were added to the Culture III deluxe version, along with “How Did I,” “New Money,” “Menace,” and “Working a Fool.”

After the original version of the album dropped, the group joined Complex News host Speedy Morman for a special 360 interview where they explained their unique flow.

“From 2013 to now, I don’t care if it’s a pop song or a country song… They’re gonna have that cadence, how we rap,” Offset said. “They thought it was mumble, but really they had not heard the cadence… And when you hear new songs now, I don’t care what genre it is, that bounce is in the flow.”

Before dropping the new video, the Migos graced NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert stage and performed some fan-favorite tracks from Culture III like “Avalanche,” “Straightenin,” and “Birthday” from the comfort of a well-decorated living room.

Watch the new music video for the Migos song “How We Coming” up top.