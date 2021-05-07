MF DOOM’s first posthumous album has arrived.

Announced earlier this week, the highly anticipated Super What? project is a joint effort with Czarface—the hip-hop supergroup made up of DJ 7L, Esoteric, and Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck. Czarface shared the album’s cover art via Instagram on Wednesday, along with a brief breakdown of how the project came to be and what the release meant for the crew.

“Super What? was recorded and slated to drop in April of 2020. When COVID-19 struck and the world stopped, we chose to pull it, focus on family, and fine tune a few elements on it,” Esoteric wrote. “What you’ll be hearing was finalized, mixed & mastered in the summer of 2020, and it’s our honor and privilege to share it with you … I speak for everyone involved when I say we were incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with DOOM...he was a one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary. We wish peace and healing to his family, friends and everyone touched by the gifts he shared with the planet. MF DOOM FOREVER.”

The project spans 10 tracks and includes appearances by Del the Funky Homosapien, DMC, Kendra Morris, and Godforbid. It marks the second joint album between MF DOOM and Czarface, following 2018’s Czarface Meets Metal Face. The acts released another collaborative effort, the Man’s Worst Enemy EP, about two months later.

You can stream Super What? now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.

The album comes more than four months after MF DOOM’s death was announced to the public. His family confirmed he had died in October 2020, but declined to provide any details about the cause of death.