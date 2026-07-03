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Latest Stories
Music
Tom Hardy to Release Rap Album Under 'Frankie Pulitzer' Alias With Czarface
The project is also set to feature appearances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and EL-O.
Joe Price22 days ago
Music
Best New Music This Week: J. Cole, Isaiah Rashad, Don Toliver, and More
The best new music this week includes songs from J. Cole, Isaiah Rashad, Don Toliver, Quando Rondo, Tee Grizzley, MF DOOM, Trippie Redd, and more.
Jessica Mckinney1898 days ago
Music
Stream MF DOOM and Czarface's 'Super What?' Collaborative Album
'Super What?' marks MF DOOM and Czarface's second full-length collaboration, and MF DOOM's first posthumous release since his death in October.
Joshua Espinoza1898 days ago
Music
Czarface Drop Ghostface Killah Collab Album 'Czarface Meets Ghostface'
Inspectah Deck is teaming up with his Wu-Tang Clan bandmate Ghostface Killah once again.
Joe Price2710 days ago