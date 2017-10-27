Eminem and Snoop Dogg may come from the same family tree, but were recently at odds. As a member of a complicated family himself, Wu Tang’s Method Man was comfortable weighing in on the situation. .

During a recent conversation on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Meth said Eminem may have taken Snoop’s comments about his music a little too harshly.

“In a room with just us in it, when we boys, we say shit like that to each other,” Meth said, per HotNewHipHop. “‘I don’t fuck with your shit.’ And it’s not taken in any way. But when it’s in a public forum, it takes on a whole different light...I can sit here and tell my best friend ‘Joey, shut the fuck up Joey.’ When it’s just me and him, he won’t take it no type of way. But when we in a room full of motherfuckers, now it takes on a whole other light.”

Meth explained that Em should have looked at it as “boys being boys,” adding, “He don’t like your music, so? He ain’t say he don’t fuck with you. He just said he don’t play that shit.”

Method Man also dove into the psychology of the two men, saying that Eminem would never make his opinions about Snoop’s music public.

“There’s such Eminem Stans, the n***a could say the wackest bar and they’d be like ‘oh my god, did you hear what Eminem just said?’ Same thing with Snoop,” he said. “I’m pretty sure Em heard verses from Snoop where he was like ‘that shit was garbage.’ He could tell Snoop that, but Em is the type of person who would only tell Snoop that in a safe space because he understands the ramifications of making that public.”

Method Man said that Snoop is on the opposite side of the spectrum, preferring instead to do everything on Front street.

“Snoop on the other hand, he’s not even a rapper no more. He’s beyond superstar,” he said. Everything he does is public forum, you gotta take it with a grain of salt. One time I said Snoop was the worst rapper/actor I ever seen. Next time I seen Snoop, it wasn’t nothing! The nigga could have given two fucks cause he got the check already!”

Snoop made headlines recently, when he said that Eminem isn’t a top 10 rapper. This resulted in Em taking a shot at Snoop in the song “Zeus.” The Doggfather was seemingly unphased by Em’s retort, calling it “soft ass shit.” Snoop has since indicated that the two don’t have a beef.

Watch Method Man’s full take on the situation above.