Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News, the Grammy winner’s debut studio album, has now been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The feat was made official this week, signifying the certification of a million units. The album, released via 300 and 1501 Certified last November, was previously certified gold by the RIAA back in January.

In a message to fans on Thursday night, Megan—who was recently featured in a BAPE and Coach collab campaign—reflected on writing and recording the bulk of the 17-track album during the pandemic. She also looked ahead to what’s next, saying she “can’t wait” for fans to experience what she has in store.

“HOTTIESSSS GOOD NEWS IS OFFICIALLY PLATINUM,” Megan said Thursday on Instagram. “This is my first platinum album and I’m so proud! I made majority of this album in my living room during quarantine and to see it really do its thing makes me so happy! Thank you everyone involved and most of all thank you hotties for RUNNING IT TF UP Can’t wait for y’all to see what’s next.”

See Megan’s full message below:

Recently, Megan announced she was partnering with Cash App to give away $1 million in stock as part of the Investing for Hotties campaign.

“Putting in a little money and seeing how it moves is a great way to learn about the stock market,” Megan said in the accompanying Investing for Hotties introductory video, as seen below. “The more you educate yourself, the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing.”

Later this month, Megan will bring “Thot Shit” and the rest of her ever-expanding roster of megahits to Lollapalooza in Chicago. Other artists on the lineup for this year’s edition of the multi-day festival include Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Angels & Airwaves, and many more.