Snap Inc. its upcoming lineup of Snapchat Originals on Wednesday, and among the series orders is a reality show focused on Megan Thee Stallion.

Entitled Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion, the show will join an ever-expanding portfolio of original content from Snap Inc. that includes over 120 shows. Variety reports that over 400 million people watched these online series on Snapchat last year, and it’s evident from Wednesday’s announcements that Snap is looking to expand its reach. “She’ll be joined by celebrity friends and their pets hosted in a way that only Megan can,” reads the synopsis for the show.

As of right now, the Westbrook Media-produced unscripted show does not have a premiere date, but it’s expected to arrive sometime later this year. “We are constantly trying to find stories that we think will resonate with our audience, coupled with talent and creators," said the head of Snap Originals, Vanessa Guthrie.

Other shows on the way from Snap include Coming Out, starring Manny Mua and six young members of the LGBTQ+ community as they prepare to come out. Charli Vs. Dixie will star viral content creators Charli and Dixie D’Amelio as they face off in challenges, and Twinning Out is a docuseries on TikTok celebrities Niki and Gabi DeMartino. The news comes ahead of the premiere of Everything’s Fine, a new scripted comedy series from Snap produced by Paul Feig and Pete Wentz.