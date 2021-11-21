Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be performing alongside BTS at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The Houston rapper took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the news, saying an “unexpected personal matter” forced her to pull out of the event at the last minute.

“Hotties I was so excited to go to the AMAs and perform with BTS, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend,” Megan wrote. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

Megan was scheduled to perform her remix to BTS’ No. 1 hit single, “Butter,” which is nominated for the Favorite Pop Song award. Megan also secured additional nominations for Favorite Hip-Hop Album (Goods News), Favorite Trending Song (“Body”), and Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist.

With Cardi B serving as host, the 2021 American Music Awards will be presented at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles at 5 p.m. Sunday. The show will be aired on ABC at 8 PM. The event will feature performances by Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Diplo, Tyler, the Creator, and more.