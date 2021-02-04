Megan Thee Stallion has gifted the Hotties with a mid-week treat.

On Wednesday night, the Houston rapper shared the official video for "Cry Baby," featuring Charlotte MC DaBaby. Megan previewed the visual on social media earlier this week, when she shared a clip of herself dressed up as a doll inside a toy store. We then see the other playthings come to life, including a collection of DaBaby action figures.

"Cry Baby" appeared on Megan's 2020 debut album, Good News. Since the project's release, "Cry Baby" has reportedly sold more than 70,000 units in the United States.

Megan and DaBaby previously worked together on the "Nasty" and "Cash Shit" tracks. And there's a possibility the two will deliver more. During an interview with SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation last year, Megan said she was open to doing a full-length collaborative project with the "Suge" rapper, and that they've already discussed it.

"You guys have crazy chemistry," the host said. "Would you two think about this collaboration project? Is that something that you would entertain?"

"That is something that we often talk about," Megan replied. "So now that I got my album done and he just dropped his EP, we definitely need to get to work on that."

Here's hoping the effort comes to fruition.

You can check out the "Cry Baby" video, directed Colin Tilley ("Body," "WAP"), above.