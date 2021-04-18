As tributes continue to pour in for the prolific DMX following his tragic passing last Friday, Meek Mill has sent a call out to Ruff Ryders in the New York area to ride out with him in honor of the dog.

Meek, an avid ATV rider himself, started plotting a motorcycle tribute for X last week when he tweeted, “We gotta have a ride out for DMX one of the reasons I ride!!!!!”

“We doing this ruff ryders ride out for X?” Meek tweeted last week as well. Now, it appears the Philly rapper plans to spring into action and assemble a group of Ruff Ryders to ride around New York City in X’s honor on Sunday.

“Tomar we doing this shit for X …… NYC WHATS UP …. the whole east coast let’s get it!!!!! Real ruff Ryder shit “ride or die” I’m backing my “supreme bike” out !” Meek exclaimed.

While DMX was still fighting for his life last week, the Ruff Ryders Motorcycle club paid tribute to the rapper by riding in front of the hospital where he stayed in White Plains, New York, and blasting his music.