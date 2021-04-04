Since news broke that DMX was hospitalized after a heart attack triggered by a reported overdose, tributes and well-wishes dedicated to the legendary rapper have been pouring in.



The latest actually unfolded outside the White Plains, New York hospital where DMX is currently in critical condition. Fox5 New York’s Lisa Evers was at the scene Sunday, and posted video of the bikers arriving at the hospital.

In the footage, DMX’s music can be heard playing in the background, while TMZ points out that some of those gathered were wearing Ruff Ryders gear.



Evers also tweeted that DMX is “very much alive,” according to a member of his family. She said an official statement from his family is expected later in the afternoon.

According to Fox8, a vigil for DMX is being planned for Monday outside the hospital. “On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues,” the family said via a publicist. “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.”

DMX has been in the hospital since Friday, and is currently in a “vegetative state,” according to his manager, Nakia Walker. “We’re just praying,” Walker told the New York Times.