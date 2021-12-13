Meek Mill is bringing cheer this holiday season with a massive giveaway event in his hometown of Philadelphia.

The Philly rapper announced Monday plans to donate $500,000 worth of Christmas gifts to families in need. Meek has teamed up with Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Roc Nation to organize the event, which will take place on Dec. 19.

According to a press release, the gifts will include: MacBook Air laptops, Amazon Fire HD tablets, bikes and helmets, video game gift cards, board games, winter coats, dolls, play sets, playing cards and gift cards, among countless other items.

The announcement arrives just a week after Meek teased the event on Instagram, writing, “We stepping BIGGER than ever this year for the youth of the city! Special thanks to Robert Kraft, @michaelrubin and @rocnation More details coming soon.”

Beyond the holiday giveaway event, Meek will also make an additional $30,000 donation to the Philadelphia chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas, a volunteer organization which donates to families in need during the holiday season.

Last month, Meek announced that he is set to release the fifth and final installment of his Dreamchasers mixtape series as an NFT. The project is expected to drop sometime in 2022.

“#DCPOUNDCAKE LAST DREAMCHASER MIXTAPE A NFT …. LOYALTY CLUB STARTS JANUARY.1st 2022,” Meek wrote on Instagram. “You can invest merch albums and shows and get marketed.”