Meek Mill didn’t disappoint.

On Friday night, the Dreamchasers rapper released his own version of “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” a Rick Ross-assisted track that originally appeared on Drake’s Scary Hours 2 project. Meek began promoting the release on social media this week, sharing snippets and clips from its official video, directed by Carters Vision.

The visual is kept pretty straight-forward, as it begins with a shot of the Philadelphia skyline before showing Meek delivering the freestyle in the studio among his crew. It’s unclear if this is a standalone track or if it’s a little taste of what Meek has in store. The 33-year-old artist has released a number of singles over the past year, but hasn’t dropped a proper studio album since 2018’s Championships. He recently teased the fifth installment of the Dreamchasers series, and suggested he had big plans for summer 2021.

While we keep our eyes peeled for more information, you can watch Meek’s “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” video above.