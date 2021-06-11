Maroon 5 has delivered its latest studio album, Jordi via 222 and Interscope.

The album is a tribute to the group’s late manager, Jordan Feldstein, who passed away in 2017 from a heart attack. The new project includes posthumous features from Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle, and additional appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Stevie Nicks, Bantu, H.E.R., YG, and more.

Juice appears on the song “Can’t Leave You Alone,” while Nip and YG can be heard rapping on the remix of Maroon 5’s hit single and Feldstein tribute “Memories.” The album also includes the already released, Megan Thee Stallion-supported song “Beautiful Mistakes.”

“It’s named after our late, great, fabulous amazing ex-manager, who passed away a few years ago, sadly,” Levine previously said of the album. “And so we thought there was no better tribute than to name the album after our boy.”

The band’s last full-length was 2017’s Red Pill Blues, which boasted verses from SZA, ASAP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, Future, among others.

Stream Jordi below via Spotify or over on other streaming platforms.