Earlier this week, Madonna took to Instagram to argue that America needs stricter gun control.

The post she shared included a clip showing gun violence statistics, writing, “There have been over 130 mass shootings in the U.S. so far and we’ve only gotten to April.” She continued, “A Tragedy made all the more tragic because there is. Solution. It’s called Gun Control! Wake up America! History just keeps repeating itself.”

However, the singer faced some backlash in her comments. User @KarenGayler wrote, “You live behind high walls of protection. You do not live in the real world.”

Madonna fired back, writing, “I don’t have any security or armed guards around me. Come see me and tell me to my face how not real my world is. I dare you.”

“You know nothing about me or my life,” Madonna added. “The only criminals I see right now are the police who are paid to protect the people. But police are protected by judges and the criminal justice system, which is a joke because there is no justice if you are a person of color.”

“Of course your name is Karen,” Madonna wrote at the end.

Body camera footage of 13-year-old Adam Toledo’s fatal shooting at the hands of police was released on Friday. The incident took place on March 29 in Chicago, where the boy was stopped by police and subsequently shot. He didn’t appear to be in possession of a weapon in the video.