MadeinTYO and UnoTheActivist are ending 2021 on a high note.

Friday the pair gifted fans with Yokohama, their 16-track collaborative project inspired by Japan. The album was named after one of the busiest train stations in the world, and was a frequent stop for MadeinTYO during his adolescence.

In conjunction with the project’s release, MadeinTYO and UnoTheActivist shared the official video for the album’s lead single “Love Myself.” The Lonewolf-directed visual goes all in on the Y2K aesthetic, showing the artists getting transported into aughts-era computers and creating their own digital reality.

Other Yokohama titles include “Ghostrider” featuring MDMA, “Bankroll (How to Love Pt. 2),” “Plug” with Kashdami, and the closer “Margiela Man.” The project comes more than three years after MadeinTYO and UnoTheActivist connected on “Good Gas” and “Live a Lil.”

You can stream Yokohama now on all major platforms, including Spotify below:

And catch the “Love Myself” visual here:

MadeinTYO and UnoTheActivist are now gearing up to kick off their North American tour. The trek begins Feb. 2 in Atlanta and will include stops in LA, Seattle, Vancouver, and NYC, before wrapping up March 13 in Toronto.

Tickets for the tour are available here.