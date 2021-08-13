Electronic Arts Inc. and Interscope have teamed up for the first album from EA Sports Madden NFL, for the forthcoming Madden NFL 22, which is now available to stream.

The soundtrack boasts 11 new songs from top artists and rappers who have a love for football, like Jack Harlow, Swae Lee, Tierra Whack, Moneybagg Yo, and BRS Kas, among others. “I’ve had a long relationship with EA SPORTS and I’m excited to release my new song, ‘Ball Is Life’, with Jack Harlow on The Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack,” Swae said in a statement.

Madden NFL 22 is set to release on Aug. 20. On Friday, Whack’s song “8” also arrived, which sees her rapping over a growling beat: “Heels hurt, I got blisters / Touchdown, make me richer.”

“Over the past decades, Madden NFL has become a platform for fans to discover new music, launching new stars and establishing trends that have changed the way players play the game and how they experience NFL football itself,” Steve Schnur, President of EA Music said in a release. “Working with Interscope, one of the most forward-thinking, risk-taking hip-hop labels in the industry, we’ve created a cohesive, innovative soundtrack that connects gaming, football, and music culture for the next generation.”

Stream Madden NFL 22’s official soundtrack below.