Machine Gun Kelly is whetting fans’ appetite for his upcoming album.

On Wednesday night, the 31-year-old entertainer released his Travis Barker-assisted track “Papercuts” along with its official video. MGK began teasing the release earlier this week on social media, where shared a snippet of the record as well as his new look for the accompanying visual directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade.

MGK and Barker previously connected on a number of tracks, including “I Think I’m OKAY,” “A Girl Like You,” “Pill Breaker,” and “Love Race.” The frequent collaborators also recently showed off matching tattoos that read “Born With Horns,” the title of MGK’s forthcoming sixth studio album.

You can stream “Papercuts” now on all major platforms and check out its official video up top. MGK has not confirmed the release of Born With Horns, but suggested it will be out before the end of the year. He briefly touched on the project during an appearance on AskAnythingChat in November 2020, when revealing his to-do list for the following year.

“[I’m] definitely directing a movie, releasing another album, performing ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ live – that’s necessary,” he said. “And being a good human, those are all my 2021 top of the list.”