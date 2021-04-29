Machine Gun Kelly, fresh off announcing his 2021 Tickets to My Downfall tour, has released a new song co-produced by and featuring frequent collaborator Travis Barker.

“Love Race” also features Kellin Quinn, the lead singer of Sumerian Records signees Sleeping With Sirens. The track was produced and co-written by Barker with Jared Gutstadt and Jeff Peters, the latter two of whom are known collectively as Audio Chateau. The latest song to bring MGK together with the remarkably prolific blink-182 drummer was recorded at the Audio Chateau studio in Los Angeles, California.

Also credited as a writer on “Love Race” is Matthew Thiessen, the lead singer of Relient K.

Catch the “Love Race” visualizer below:

And grab it on Spotify, and/or the streamer of your choice:

As of late March, Tickets to My Downfall—MGK’s heavily blink-inspired No. 1 album—had spent more than half a year on the Billboard 200 chart. The album, the Take Off Your Pants and Jacket-esque production for which was largely handled by Barker, was brought to life earlier this year with the musical drama Downfalls High starring Sydney Sweeney and Chase Hudson.

MGK co-wrote and co-directed the film with Mod Sun, who previously wrote with MGK on the Tickets single “Bloody Valentine.” Mod Sun also directed the video for “Concert for Aliens,” which seemingly featured a playful reference to blink co-founder Tom DeLonge.

The Tickets to My Downfall tour is set to kick off Sept. 9 in Minneapolis, with current routing showing the final date as Dec. 18 in MGK’s hometown of Cleveland.