Mach-Hommy is closing out the year with new music.

This week, the elusive Newark, New Jersey, rapper came through with Balens Cho (Hot Candles), his second full-length project of 2021. The album spans 13 tracks, including titles like “La Prèmiere Bougie,” “La Troisième,” “Wooden Nickels,” and “Money Magnets.” According to Stereogum, Balens Cho (Hot Candles) features contributions from Nicholas Craven, Tha God Fahim, Fortes, and Sam Gendal.

The album came less than seven months after Mach-Hommy delivered Pray for Haiti, curated and executive produced by Westside Gunn.

“The first time I met Mach, I didn’t even know he rhymed,” Westside told Complex News back in June. “So when I did hear him rhyme, it was just like, you know, ‘Dude is incredible.’ I never heard anything like it [...] What we both bring to the table is just magical. Like, you can’t even explain it.”

You can stream Balens Cho (Hot Candles) on Apple Music and via Spotify below.