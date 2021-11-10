An Arizona man has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of distributing fentanyl in Mac Miller’s overdose case.

According to the Justice Department, Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, pled guilty as part of a plea agreement and admitted “to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance.”

Reavis is accused of supplying the counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to Cameron James Pettit, the alleged drug dealer who ultimately sold them to Mac, leading to the late rapper’s fatal 2018 overdose.

The news arrives just two weeks after Reavis’ co-defendant, Stephen Walter, also plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California, both Reavis and Walter are expected to plead guilty in the coming weeks before a U.S. district judge in Los Angeles.

If convicted, Reavis and Walter face up to 20 years behind bars.

The three men were all charged in relation to Miller’s death in September of 2018, with Reavis arrested the following year, Sept. 24, 2019, at his home in Arizona. Pettit was brought into custody on Sept. 4 of that year.

Last month, Mac’s 2014 mixtape Faces became available on all major streaming platforms.

The 25-track project, which can be purchased on vinyl here, was mostly produced by Miller himself under his Larry Fisherman alias. Originally released on Mother’s Day 2014, Faces served as the follow-up to the late rapper’s 2013 sophomore album Watching Movies With the Sound Off. The tape includes guest appearances from Vince Staples (“Rain”), Earl Sweatshirt (“Polo Jeans”), Schoolboy Q (“Friends”), Rick Ross (“Insomniak”), and more.