M1llionz has been collecting nothing but Ws recently. Fresh off his collab with The Plug and G Herbo, “Father Figure”, and his cut “Bando Spot” earlier this summer, the Birmingham rapper is back with his latest offering, “Regular Bag”.

Produced by Honeywoodsix, the flute-driven drill cut sees M1llionz launch a verbal assault like he’s trying to snap the beat in half. Alongside M1llionz’s tactile and coarse flows, the visuals for “Regular Bag”—shot exclusively on film—also come correct. Directed by Kelvin Jones, M1llionz can be seen dripping in diamonds as he raps directly down the camera, with two tinted Rolls Royce’s in the midst adding to the flex.

“It’s been exciting creating one of the first drill videos shot on film,” says M1llionz. “It’s very different to some of my past visuals, so it felt like a good time to try something new, keep it simple, effective and about the music. Drill has given me a good platform to showcase my talent; I’m trying to elevate the sound and make it possible for the genre to transcend all the natural stereotypes. Provisional Licence incoming!”

M1llionz’s debut project, Provisional Licence, is due out on September 17. While we wait for that to drop, take in the visuals for “Regular Bag” above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.