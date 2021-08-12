Lupe Fiasco said earlier this week that he planned to test his rapping chops and record an entire album in 24-hours.

The rapper might have stayed true to his word because today Fiasco took to social media to call this project his Illmatic and dropped some hints as to what some of the tracks on it might end up being called.

“I’m not at all exaggerating either….,” Lupe later tweeted, seemingly referring to his Illmatic tweets.

Lupe has completely discarded the veil of mystery and has been pretty open and transparent over the last few days about the process of putting this project together. Not only is Lupe calling this his Illmatic, which refers to Nas’ classic 1994 album, but he also hinted that there might be another “Mural” on it.

“Mural” is the 8-minute track off Lupe’s 2015 album Tetsuo & Youth, and is revered by many Fiasco fans as one of his best songs, as well as one of the best displays of lyrical supremacy in the last few years. If fans weren’t hyped about this quickly-produced album before, they are now.

Before embarking on the massive task of finishing a project in 24-hours, Lupe released a flurry of freestyles rapping over Jadakiss and Styles P’s “We Gonna Make It,” original freestyles “Repo Pe” and “SBA Lu,” as well as freestyles over classic beats like Dipset’s “I Really Mean It,” Jay Electronica’s “Exhibit C,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Sing About Me.”

Stay tuned.