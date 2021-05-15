Ludacris has just announced that he is expecting his second child with his wife Eudoxie Bridges. The rapper announced the exciting news on Eudoxie’s 35th birthday.

Ludacris took to Instagram to reveal the coming of the new child: “How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift? Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges.” The coupled had their first child, Cadence, back in 2015.

Prior to this, the Atlanta rapper was making headlines after he apparently learned how to fly a plane. Luda posted the impressive feat to Instagram, captioning the post with, “If You Don’t Evolve, You’ll Evaporate.”

Multiple celebrities, including Fat Joe, Jamie Foxx, Cam’ron, Big K.R.I.T., and more, hopped on social media to praise the rapper for his new talent. Ludacris also appeared in the latest trailer for Fast & Furious 9, in which he and co-stars Tyrese were actually seen flying. Star Michelle Rodriguez also shared her thoughts with Collider about if there ever was a crossover between Fast & Furious and Jurassic World franchises.

“I’m all in! Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there’s nowhere to go, but to cross-brand and merge… The only thing standing in the way is lawyers and studios,” she said. “Usually the brands that you’re trying to merge belong to different studios. But if it’s under the same umbrella, I don’t know. I’m just saying, it works.”