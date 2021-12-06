Lucky Daye has returned with the title track from his CandyDrip album.

“Candy Drip” arrives just over two months after the R&B up-and-comer dropped “Over,” the debut single from his upcoming sophomore album.

CandyDrip will mark Daye’s first project since February, when he dropped Table for Two, a seven-track EP that’s earned the New Orleans native two nominations at the 2022 Grammys—Best Progressive R&B Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance. Expected to arrive early next year, CandyDrip will serve as the official follow-up to his 2019 debut album Painted.

Since dropping his latest project, Daye released a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy Mercy Me” for Spotify Singles x Are & Be, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Gaye’s legendary What’s Going On album. Daye was the third artist, behind Giveon and Chloe x Halle, to record an Are & Be-playlist-branded Spotify single.

After putting the finishing touches on his next album, Daye will hit the road for the CandyDrip Tour, which kicks off March 18 in Portland, Oregon before wrapping up April 25 in New York.

Check out Lucky Daye’s tour dates below, and stream his new single “Candy Drip” now on all major platforms.