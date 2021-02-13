One of the brightest stars in the R&B new school, Lucky Daye has just delivered his latest EP, Table for Two, featuring the vocal talents of Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, Joyce Wrice, and several others.

Lucky Daye came out the gate hot, and it doesn’t look like he has any plans of slowing down. Coming off a stellar showing on his 2019 debut album Painted and a flurry of singles including “On Read,” the Keep Cool/RCA signee continues to impress with his unique rhythmic style and neo-soul vocals. Table for Two feels like he’s knocking on R&B’s door, reminding everyone that he’s still around and has much in store for 2021.

Teaming up with Ari Lennox on “Access Denied,” it was advantageous for Lucky to enlist her talents as she’s been on a hot streak of features as well. Before showing up on Jazmine Sullivan’s latest project Heaux Tales, Ari also dropped “Cognac Eyes” back in October as fans anxiously wait for her next full-length offering. She is paired perfectly with Lucky Daye on this EP, with both vocalist’s talents on full display.

The point is, if you haven’t listened to Lucky Daye yet, now would be a good time to start. Check out his latest EP Table for Two featuring Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, Joyce Wrice, and more down below.



