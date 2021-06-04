LPB Poody has recruited Lil Wayne and Moneybagg Yo for the remix of his song “Batman.”

The latest version arrives after Poody dropped the original in February. The song follows the Florida rapper’s album Untamed from January, which included features from Yung Bleu and GCM 26. Prior to that, Poody dropped off his 42 Dugg-featuring song “Connected.”

Poody became widely known for his breakout debut single “Address It,” which went viral on TikTok, leading to him signing a deal with Interscope Records. He began his music career as a DJ, and soon transitioned to rapping when he was 10 years old.

Listen to the “Batman” remix at the top or below via Spotify.