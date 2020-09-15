Florida rapper LPB Poody connects with 42 Dugg in his latest visual for “Connected.”

In the video, we see the two rappers trade verses while riding around town, throwing cash and visiting a strip club.

“Connected” follows the viral success of Poody’s single “Address It.” The song became a hit on TikTok earlier this year, garnering over 196 million streams.

“Ion gone lie, the trip to Detroit was dope asf!” Poody told Complex about working with Dugg. “I salute bra for letting me pull up to they lil gambling spot and catch a few bets. Big bra ain’t never give off no weird ass vibes or nun like dat, he solid asf! But the video shoot was turnt like a bitch. Big ups to Louie Knows, he hard no cap!”

Poody is currently working on his next mixtape. “I’ve got a variety of new music coming,” he explained. “I’m working on my vocals, singing and stuff. I like trying new things.”

You can check out the video for “Connected” up top.