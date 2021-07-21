Ahead of the arrival of her long-awaited new album Solar Power next month, Lorde has shared another preview of the project with “Stoned at the Nail Salon.”

The new song, which is the second that she’s shared from Solar Power so far, was premiered by Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Wednesday.

Once again produced by her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, “Stoned at the Nail Salon” is a tender, leisurely paced track from the New Zealand singer-songwriter. She first announced the album alongside the release of the title track last month.

"It's definitely one of the quietest, most introspective, and internal moments on the record, but I thought it was cool to start with Solar Power and then to be like, 'And also this,'" Lorde told Zane Lowe of the new track.

"I think Jack thinks that I don't appreciate the song as much as I do,” she continued. “He's like, ‘You know it's really good, right?’ I'm like, ‘Ah, I do, I do,’ but you're right about being a vessel for it because it's a weird song to even talk about. It's about the passage of time, which is a weird thing to even think about and be in conversation with. But thinking about me at 16, my parents getting older, all these big, heavy things really confronting my mortality, I split off when I think about this song, but I am proud of it.”

Listen to “Stoned at the Nail Salon” above and look out for the full Solar Power album when it drops Aug. 20.