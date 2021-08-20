Lorde’s Solar Power is officially here.

Four years in the making, the New Zealand singer-songwriter’s third offering dropped on Friday after three pre-album singles and plenty of buzz surrounding her new sound.

The record was written and produced by Lorde and super-producer Jack Antonoff, the Bleachers frontman who is also responsible for teaming with Taylor Swift on her critically acclaimed Folklore, and Lana Del Rey on her fan-favorite Norman Fucking Rockwell.

Solar Power contains 12 tracks, including the already-released title cut, “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” and “Mood Ring,” which she debuted just this week with bright visuals to match.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde wrote in her newsletter upon the album’s announcement back in June. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Lorde recent caught up with the New York Times and addressed concerns that she made “a Jack Antonoff record,” which the 24-year-old star called both “insulting” and “sexist.”

“I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record,” she said. “I’ve made a Lorde record and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting.”

Listen to Lorde’s latest offering down below.