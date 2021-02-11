LNDN DRGS continue their steady stream of video releases with “Let Me Know,” featuring Ohio-bred rapper Stalley.

The duo, made up of rapper Jay Worthy and producer Sean House, shared the visual on Thursday morning, exactly two months after unleashing their star-studded Burnout 4 project.

The video, directed by Nina Krishnan, is kept pretty straight-forward, as it finds Worthy and Stalley rapping in front of a Bentley surrounded by beautiful women.

“I met Stalley back in my section some years ago. He was in the APZ hanging out,” Worthy recalled. “The homie Dubb, a.k.a. Quincy White, had brought him through. I was just getting my music shit started at the time, [and] he was there shooting a video. Crazy to think now… we shooting a video for my project together.”

You can check out the “Let Me Know” video above and stream Burnout 4 below.. And be sure to stay tuned for more information on Worthy’s upcoming EP.