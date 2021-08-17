It’s no secret that Chris Evans and Lizzo are big fans of each other, and that their recent online back-and-forth began when Lizzo decided to shoot her shot via Instagram DMs earlier this year. Now Lizzo is opening up about what inspired her decision that led to a viral TikTok.

In a new interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3, Lizzo spoke about her new single “Rumors” and decided to put the rumors to rest, discussing why she slid into Captain America’s inbox.

“I saw a video of him hollering at this Black girl,” Lizzo said during a recent interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3. “It was like a paparazzi video and it was old. He was outside of this hotel or whatever and he was hollering at this Black girl. He didn’t know nobody was looking at him. He was Christopher Jamal, OK? I don’t know what happened with that, but I know it was years ago so I was like, well she probably not in the picture no more.”

The Grammy winner also explained that, after seeing Quavo and Saweetie’s monumental “Glacier boy” exchange last year, she figured DMs could actually work, even if she was drunk when she sent hers to Evans.

“There’s just something about that face,” Lizzo said of Chris. “When you come up to a Black woman, you gotta come correct. And when you do come correct, there’s nothing more attractive. So I said ‘He got game a little bit. I’m single.’”

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Lizzo mentioned that they pair finally have potential plans to meet in person when he comes to one of her shows. She also joked about a fantasy of him in the green room, naked with body shots on his chest, too.

“And I walk in and I slowly just suck them off. OK. Sorry,” Lizzo laughed. “Next question.”

It was a decidedly different version of Lizzo than the one we saw over the weekend, when she tearfully addressed the hate she receives online.

“For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” she said in an IG Live. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”