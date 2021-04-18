Lizzo has a special message for her TikTok followers: “Don’t drink and DM, kids.”

In a new clip shared on the platform Saturday, the three-time Grammy winner showed off an Instagram message she recently sent to Avengers star Chris Evans. Instead of using words to profess her admiration, Lizzo kept it simple, sending the actor basketball-related emojis around 5 p.m. and signifying that she was, indeed, shooting her shot.

The caption insisted the video was a joke for “legal purposes,” and in the clip, Lizzo lipsynced to audio from Tatyanna Mitchell, saying “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris.”

This wasn’t the first time Lizzo shot her shot at the former Captain America. Back in 2019, she asked the actor to “marry her” on Twitter, and while he didn’t reply, they had some run-ins after that. Just months later, Evans, Scarlett Johansson and others performed “Truth Hurts” as spoken word for W magazine.

Evans has yet to respond to Lizzo’s latest TikTok shenanigans, but here’s to hoping Cap saves the day again.