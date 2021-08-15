One of the most-talked about moments in Lizzo’s new track “Rumors” came at the end of the opening verse, when she name-dropped one Certified Lover Boy: “Readin’ shit on the internet/My smoothie cleanse and my diet/No, I ain’t fuck Drake — yet.”

Of course, many fans were amused by Lizzo’s forwardness, but she has made it very clear it was all in good fun. The Grammy-winning artist addressed the lyrics in a recent sit-down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, explaining she included the line to flip the tables and even the playing field, as male artists are constantly shooting their shots through music.

“I just thought it would be so funny to say,” she said. “I have a small relationship with him. He’s very cool,” she told Lowe. “I just feel like women, there’s so many times where girls’ names get dropped in songs ’cause they’re fine.”

“I love that you did it,” Lowe said. “And also the fact that [...] you find ways to turn the tables and just even the playing field. ‘If you can, I can.’”

Hours after releasing the Cardi B-assisted “Rumors,” Lizzo sent the following tweet to Champagne Papi.

So, maybe she really is trying to “manifest” something.

Lizzo also had some kind words for Cardi B, praising the rapper for her come-up and influence on music.

“Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right,” she told Lowe. “Everything that she said, every way that she’s reacted because you know why? It’s because she was true to herself the whole time. She’s a groundbreaker. You can’t deny her ability. She’s a superstar. She has changed the game forever for a lot of us, a lot of women. I don’t even think she realizes she’s doing it because it’s just like, ‘I’m trying to just be successful. I’m trying to get this money. I want to live a happy life.’ She just follows her heart. That’s what I love about her.”

You can watch Lizzo’s full interview above.