The wait is over! After months of anticipation and lead-up tracks—such as the vibrant “Introvert”, soul-rap gem “Woman” with Cleo Sol, and the delicate paternal case study of “I Love You, I Hate You”—Lil Simz’s fourth studio album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, is finally here.

With 19 tracks on the LP, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert features just two guest spots from the aforementioned R&B-soul singer Cleo Sol, and rising Afroswing artist Obongjayar on “Point And Kill”. On the production side of things, frequent collaborator and SAULT member Inflo handles the bulk of the beats, with Jakwob and Miles James co-producing “Rollin Stone” and “I See You”, respectively.

“Two Worlds Apart” is a true standout: set to a jazzy blues backdrop, Simz rhymes with calm and collected demeanour as she delivers pull-up worthy passages. Another gem worth mentioning is “How Did You Get Here”, a coming-of-age tale that delves into Simz’s progression from aspiring rapper into the revered artist she is today.

Speaking about the new album, Simz said: “As I started making the album and properly piecing together the songs, it seemed like a recurring theme that kept coming back. Sometimes it feels like these two parts of me are at war within the same body; I need to find a way to make them coexist in harmony. I had a lot of honest conversations with the people closest to me about how my life and my success has changed our relationships. There have been times someone might have needed me on a personal front, and I’ve had to do something work-related. Sometimes I think back on those occasions, and I don’t even remember what the work was, but I remember that person needed me, so which one was more important?”

To coincide with the album’s release, Simz dropped the visuals for the Obongjayar-assisted “Point And Kill”. Directed by Ebeneza Blanche, the two stars can be seen cruising through scenic Nigerian landscapes and vibrant club settings, all shot through a cinematic, 1970s-styled lens. Take in the visuals for that above, and stream Sometimes I Might Be Introvert in full below.