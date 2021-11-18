After stirring up album of the year conversations with her fourth studio album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Little Simz is back with a short film entitled I Love You, I Hate You.

After stealing the show in Netflix’s Top Boy and appearing in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie, Simz steps back into the acting realm as the leading character ‘Sage’. Based upon the track of the same name, Simz taps Sam Pilling to direct the 22-minute movie, with C.J. Beckford, Sonia Ajuwa and Shaniqua Okwok taking on supporting roles as Sage’s partner, Omar, the child version of Sage, and Annie, respectively.

“‘I Love You, I Hate You’ is the story of abandonment, how trauma can affect us in our adult lives if never confronted,” says Simz. “I wanted to make this film because I feel it’s a universal story that many people can relate to. It’s been incredible to work with a partner like WePresent, who are so invested in telling stories like this. They understood and trusted my vision from the jump and had my back to create the film I set out to make.”