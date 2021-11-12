Chicago emcee Lil Zay Osama returned on Friday with the sequel to his critically-acclaimed Trench Baby.

Trench Baby 2 features EST Gee, Benny The Butcher, and Sean Kingston among others; and follows in the footsteps of the project’s three singles “Danny Block,” “If It’s War” and “Roll Up Hot.” The project’s predecessor featured a mixture of hard-hitting trap beats and more introspective R&B instrumentals. Trench Baby 2 proves to be similar, with Lil Zay Osama rapping aggressively on the album’s first half before crooning and getting in his feelings on the album’s second half. Lyrically, Lil Zay Osama comes armed with some of his most vulnerable rhymes yet.

“The day that n***a take my life / And put that clip between my eyes / I just pray that pussy man enough to look me in my eyes,” he raps on closer “Survive.” “N****s ain’t to be trusted but act like they along side / Did shit for a few that I ain’t do for my own guys.”

Coinciding with the release, Lil Zay Osama also announced he’s set to embark on a 12-date tour alongside G Herbo on his Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, kicking off tonight in Philadelphia.

“I probably got the realest music in Chicago right now,” Osama told Complex back in 2019. “I’m preaching to the streets. You’ve got people that hate me, and you’ve got people that love me. But the people that hate me, they know that I speak real music, and everybody can relate.”

Check out Trench Baby 2 below.