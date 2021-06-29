Lil Yachty is back with a new track titled “Love Music.”

Yachty diverges from the hard-hitting rap tracks he’s been releasing lately and delivers a more rhythmic and melancholy sound that finds him exploring his feelings. “Love Music” sounds like a song that might play out the climax of a coming-of-age film at the moment the main character has to reckon with their feelings towards their love interest.

Before dropping this latest single, Yachty has been teasing more R&B sounding tunes on social media, giving fans a teaser of him rapping over Ne-Yo’s “Sexy Love.” Yachty also tagged Ne-Yo on the post and asked for him to clear the sample.

Take a listen to “Love Music” below via Spotify or up top via YouTube.

“Love Music” follows the release of Yachty’s last mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat, which featured several artists out of the state like Baby Tron and Louie Ray and some rap heavyweights like Tee Grizzley and Swae Lee.

In the trailer for the project, Yachty talked about his love for Michigan and the sounds that are coming from out the state.

“Man folks always ask me, ‘What’s your thing with them, you know, Detroit dawgs? You know, why you doing all this?’” he said. “I found a love for Michigan. The city [Detroit] itself is just a vibe that’s unmatched. I established this relationship… This fam with all these guys all throughout Michigan, not just Detroit. Trynna put them on a pedestal, give them a platform they may have not had before.”