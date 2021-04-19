Lil Yachty has surprised his fans with a new song and video for the bass-heavy track “Cortex.”

The song, produced by Cash Cobain, is built around a sample of “Huit Octobre 1971” by Cortex, which was famously sampled on MF DOOM’s 2004 track “One Beer.” The same track was later sampled by Tyler, the Creator on his debut album Bastard in 2009, and Wiz Khalifa also sampled the song on his 2010 song “Visions.” It is, however, used very differently on “Cortex,” going for a more modern, drill-influenced rhythm.

“Cortex” is also accompanied by a video, which is partially filmed using 360 degree cameras. Filmed while Yachty appears to be half-way through a studio session, the video simply ends with the caption, “It’s us!” In the description for the video, Yachty teased, “Right now I’m working on 4-5 projects… I promise to give y’all a shit load of music this year.” No word on when fans can expect a new project yet, but Lil Boat is clearly gearing up to drop something soon.

Recently, the Atlanta rapper shared a message with his fans on social media after it was reported his friend Nicholas Anthony Lynch had gone missing. Thankfully, the 23-year-old was found the same day, and Yachty shared an update shortly after. “Nick Found,” he wrote. “Thank u to everyone who helped share the missing post of my friend, I am grateful.”

Watch the video for “Cortex” above.