Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie have worked together in the past, but that doesn’t mean that they see eye-to-eye when it comes to the topic of cultural appropriation.

Bhabie has constantly faced accusations of appropriation throughout her career, and the topic came up once again after the 18-year-old rapper appeared on the cover of Inked magazine. The cover prompted responses and plenty of criticism targeted at her, and as a result she went on Instagram Live to make her frustrations with the response abundantly clear. Moments later, Yachty hopped on and attempted to calm the situation by joining the live stream and letting her know that yelling angrily on Live wasn’t the way to address such criticism.

“You think if you yell at a screen…,” Yachty said, before Bhabie interrupted him. “I need you to understand it’s a better way get your point across.”

Bhabie, lashing out at the accusations of appropriation, said she’s “sick” of hearing the same arguments over and over. “Y’all make these words have different terms to what they even mean. Cultural appropriation is if I was to sit up and say, ‘Oh. A certain race looks ugly with that.’ And then I go do that on myself. Take braids for example. If I say a Black girl look ugly with braids and then I go get them, that’s culturally appropriating. Or when girls put chopsticks in their hair, that’s cultural appropriation. That’s doing something negative with someone’s culture."

Yachty, clearly confused by her argument, replied, “Bro… What the fuck is you talking about? That’s not the argument.” She then replied by shouting about those who have criticized her “hood accent,” as she put it, which caused Yachty to respond with a groan. “This ain’t got nothing to do with nothing.”

Throughout the conversation, Bhabie refused to back down even when Yachty told her to deal with her frustrations “in private” rather than on Instagram Live. When he told her she’s doing well for herself, she replied, “That don’t mean I don’t have feelings.”

In the closing moments of stream, Yachty concluded, “On the real, I’m going to let you know something. You understand right now it’s you in a room yelling at a phone screen. For what though? Why?" Bhabie, once again, didn’t want to back down, and added, “It makes me feel better, I don’t give a fuck.”

Yachty then appeared to give up, said “Goodnight,” and left the stream.