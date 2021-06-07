Lox Club—a dating app that considers itself “culturally Jewish”—received a hefty investment from two of hip-hop’s young stars.

Both Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie are joining forces with agent Adam Kluger’s Scoop Investments to donate $1 million to the app, which is geared toward Jewish people with “ridiculously high standards,” Variety reports.

“The team prides themselves on being not ‘cringey’ and the Lox Club stands out for encouraging more personable conversations and connections,” according to an official announcement. “The app itself is a virtual speakeasy hidden within an old-school deli and offers users the chance to speak with a real-life matchmaker instead of solely relying on a computer algorithm like most of today’s dating apps.”

Founded in late 2020 by Austin Kevitch, Alec Lorraine, and Will Neild, Lox Club prides itself on being “like a deli; it’s culturally Jewish, but you don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy it.” The community is said to be “curated via an application process with a membership committee considering several variables when deciding if an applicant is a right fit for the community.”

This isn’t the first time Kluger’s TKA agency is pairing celebrities with Scoop Investments for an investment, per Variety, as Kluger has previously scored Lil Boat deals with Reese’s Puffs, eBay, Adidas, and Burger King.